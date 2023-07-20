Diri Launches Transport Scheme to Alleviate Suffering Post Fuel Subsidy Removal

In response to the challenges faced by commuters due to the removal of fuel subsidies, Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, has taken a significant step towards providing relief with the launch of an innovative transport scheme.

The governor unveiled a fleet of 100 cabs and six luxury buses during a momentous ceremony held at the DSP Alamieyeseigha Banquet Hall premises in Yenagoa on Wednesday. Addressing the attendees, Governor Diri emphasized that the initiative serves as his administration’s palliative measure to bolster the transport sector and alleviate the suffering of the people.

“Today marks another historic day as we introduce this fleet of transport vehicles to alleviate the difficulties faced by our fellow citizens,” Governor Diri announced.

He further highlighted the strategic routes that the taxis would ply, offering improved connectivity within Yenagoa and its surroundings, including the Niger Delta University at Amassoma, the airport, Federal University Otuoke, and various other towns.

During the event, Governor Diri handed over the keys of the newly acquired vehicles to the Bayelsa State Transport Company’s (BSTC) General Manager, Chief Timi Fanama. In his address, Governor Diri encouraged the BSTC management to utilize the vehicles optimally, thereby enhancing the overall transport system in the state. (Source: Vanguard)

Taking the opportunity to address the youth, Chief Timi Fanama urged them to embrace the transport scheme and consider driving as a viable career option. By doing so, the scheme not only aims to improve commuting experiences but also creates employment opportunities for the youth of Bayelsa.

With the launch of this transport scheme, Governor Douye Diri demonstrates his commitment to improving the lives of commuters in Bayelsa State and seeks to provide accessible and reliable transportation options for the people, ensuring a smoother journey amidst the challenges of fuel subsidy removal.