Diri Celebrates Retired Bayelsa Chief Judge, Kate Abiri

… as Former President Goodluck Jonathan, Wife Patience grace Justice Abiri’s book presentation

Senator Douye Diri, Governor of Bayelsa State, today graced events lined up to honour the Chief Judge of Bayelsa State, Justice (Mrs.) Kate Abiri, after her meritorious service to Bayelsa and Nigeria.

The Governor was at the event alongside his wife, Justice Ama Zuofa Diri.

It was a gathering of who is who in the legal profession as the commencement of the 2022/23 Legal Year culminated into the Valedictory Court Session attended by top Judicial Officers and senior members of the Bar across the country.

Different speakers on the occasion extolled the great virtues of Justice Abiri and her distinguished contribution to the growth of the Judiciary in Nigeria.

Former President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, alongside his wife, Dame Patience, this evening attended the public presentation of three books in honour of the retired Chief Judge at the Banquet Hall, Government House.

One of the books authored by a seasoned journalist, Charles Tambou, titled, “Kate Abiri: Footprints on the bench documents her journey of life and legal career of over three decades.