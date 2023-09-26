Diphtheria Outbreak Worrisome – Atiku

Former vice president Atiku Abubakar has said the news of the outbreak of Diphtheria, a dangerous bacterial disease in the country, is worrisome.

In a statement he personally signed, Atiku expressed concerned that the media was reporting that the disease had spread to over 105 LGAs across 18 states of the federation, including the FCT, with 7,202 confirmed cases and 453 deaths, mostly of children below the age of 14.

He said, “My heart goes out to the families and parents of the victims of this dreaded disease. I urge the Federal and the State Ministries of Health and Social Welfare, the NCDC, the primary healthcare authorities, and all relevant agencies to step up action to curtail the spread of this disease, which is quickly becoming an epidemic. -AA.”