Dino Melaye Organisation Mocks APC’s Campaign Flag Off in Kogi

The Dino/Habiba Governorship Campaign on Monday mocked the All Progressives Congress (APC) describing its Campaign Flag-off in Lokoja, Kogi State capital as full of another seasonal lies, spiced with cheap talks and empty promises.

In a statement signed by he Spokesperson Omoyemi Olumudi, the Dino/Habiba Governorship Campaign asserted that the APC in the Kogi State was notorious in spewing lies and making false promises at every election cycle in brazen insult to the sensibilities of the people of Kogi State.

This was issued weeks to the November 11 governorship election in Kogi State which is being contested by Senator Dino Melaye.

The statement read in part, “Such recourse to falsehood cannot save the APC in the November 11 election as the people of Kogi State can see through the despicable antics of the APC, especially with the coming of the candidate of our Party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Dino Melaye.

“The Campaign invites Kogites to note how the promises by the APC to build the Ganaja – Ajaokuta; Lokoja – Okene; Kabbba – Ilorin roads as well as the completion of Ajaokuta Steel have become “seasonal lies” of out-going Governor Yahaya Bello and the APC in their bid to further beguile our people.

“At every election season, the APC and Governor Yahaya Bello will come up with seasonal lies to hoodwink the people of Kogi State. It is ridiculous that at the end of every four years, the leaders of APC will brazenly itemize the same challenges that they APC foisted on the people, make empty promises that they do not intend to fulfill, all to hoodwink the people until another four years when election is due. Cheap talk.

“Kogites can remember in 2019 how the immediate past Governor of Kogi State Malam Nasir el-Rufai, came and knelt down in assurance that the out-going Bello will deliver on good governance; an assurance that was never fulfilled.

“It is imperative for those on APC campaign train to Lokoja on Sunday to report if they saw anything new during their stay in the state capital. If anything, Yahaya Bello and Usman Ododo have impoverished the people the more.

“Moreover, it is clear that the people of Kogi State have seen the end of the APC government in the State and are prepared to elect the candidate of the PDP, Senator Dino Melaye, to rescue the State from the throngs of corrupt and insensitive administration of the APC.

“Our campaign counsels the APC Candidate, Usman Ododo, to note that he is no match for PDP’s more popular Dino Melaye and should therefore be ready to accept the inevitable defeat that awaits him and the APC on November 11.

“Kogites have made up their mind to vote in Senator Dino Melaye as the next Governor of the State and not even the litany of lies, false promises and resort to violence will save the APC in this election.”