Dimitrov Returns to ATP Top 10 After Miami Masters Triumph

Bulgaria’s tennis star Grigor Dimitrov has achieved a remarkable milestone, re-entering the elite top 10 of the ATP rankings after a hiatus of 260 weeks. His stellar performance at the Miami Masters 1000 propelled him three places up the rankings, securing the ninth position with 3,540 points.

Dimitrov’s resurgence in men’s tennis was evident in his 20th ATP singles final appearance at the Miami Masters, reaffirming his status as Bulgaria’s most successful tennis player.

In the fiercely contested Race to Turin ranking, Dimitrov’s impressive form saw him surge seven positions to sixth place, accumulating 1465 points since the beginning of 2024. With the top eight players earning coveted spots in the ATP finals in Turin, Dimitrov’s resurgence augurs well for his prospects in upcoming tournaments.

Next on Dimitrov’s agenda is the Monte Carlo Masters 1000 on clay, commencing on April 7th, where he aims to continue his impressive form.