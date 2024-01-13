Diddy to Miss Grammy Awards Event Amid Sexual Assault Allegations

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, the 54-year-old rapper and music mogul, has decided not to attend the 2024 Grammy Awards amidst the backdrop of sexual assault allegations against him. Despite being nominated in the Best Progressive R&B Album category for “The Love Album: Off the Grid,” Diddy has chosen to abstain from the award show scheduled for February 4.

According to The Hollywood Reporter’s report on Friday, Diddy’s absence is not due to an uninvitation but a personal choice prompted by the gravity of the allegations. The rapper has been embroiled in controversy since November when Cassie, his former girlfriend and ex-employee, filed a lawsuit accusing him of physical and sexual abuse during their decade-long relationship.

The legal battle was swiftly settled between the former couple, but subsequent allegations emerged from other women, all vehemently denied by Diddy. In the legal documents from Cassie’s lawsuit, she alleged that Diddy was prone to uncontrollable rage and subjected her to savage beatings.

Despite the dismissal of Cassie’s case after reaching a settlement, more allegations of sexual assault emerged against Diddy. In a statement to Page Six, Cassie expressed her desire to resolve the matter amicably, citing some level of control over the terms. Diddy echoed a similar sentiment in a separate statement, expressing his best wishes for Cassie and her family.

Despite winning three Grammy Awards and receiving 14 nominations over the years, Diddy’s decision to stay away from the 2024 Grammys underscores the seriousness of the allegations looming over his public image.