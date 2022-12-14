Did Tinubu Condemn OPC When He Governed Lagos, Labour Party Asks APC

The Labour Party has asked the All Progressives Congress to state whether Asiwaju Bola Tinubu condemned the activities of the Oodua’s People’s Congress, OPC, in Lagos when he governed the state.

The party said this amid call for its presidential candidate, Peter Obi,to condemned the activity of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.

In a telephone interview with Vanguard, spokesperson for the aobu presidential campaign, Tanko Yunusa, said, “The hypocrisy exhibited by Keyamo and the APC Presidential Campaign stinks, has his principal, Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu ever denounced the OPC when he was governor of Lagos State?

“In the case of our candidate, Peter Obi, he was not just all talk during his time as governor of Anambra State, he recognized the right of citizens to agitate but was firm when criminals hide under to perpetrate criminality.

“It is on record that during his time as governor, criminals masquerading as agitators were arrested and brought to justice.

“He was not liked by some people at the time but the peace his actions brought to the people of Anambra State gained national recognition.

“Is there evidence anywhere that Tinubu took any such action against the OPC during his time in office?

“Our candidate has said it several times over that he is prepared to dialogue with those who have genuine agitations but will not spare the full weight of the law on those who hide under such agitations to engage in criminal activities.”