DG To Corps Members: Leave Positive Impact In Your Host Communities

The Director General of NYSC Brigadier General Yusha’u Dogara Ahmed has urged Corps Members to ensure that they leave good footprints in their host communities before they end their service year.

He advised them to initiate and execute good projects that will improve the well-being of their hosts.

The DG stated this while addressing Corps Members during his visit to NYSC Bayelsa State Permanent Orientation Camp in Boro, Kolokuma/Opokuma Local Government Area of the State, likewise their counterpart in Delta State Orientation Camp in Isele-Uku.

He added that one of the four cardinal programmes of the Scheme, Community Service (CDS), was designed to improve the standard of living of the public.

General Ahmed also warned the Corps Members to be security conscious at all times. He enjoined them not to indulge in anything that can expose them to danger.

‘You must be security conscious at all times. Avoid late night movements and don’t travel at night. Avoid lone movements and don’t board vehicles by the roadside. If you are traveling, go to designated motorparks’.

‘When traveling and once it is six in the evening, break your journey and pass the night in any military or police barrack, Corps Lodge, NYSC formations and other safe places”, he said.

The NYSC Bayelsa State Coordinator, Mrs Obiageli Okpalifo informed the Director General that general conduct of the Corps Members have been impressive.

She added that all the registered 1,159 Corps Members made up of 576 males and 583 females, in conjunction with concerted efforts of the diligent camp officials has made all activities very seamless.

NYSC Delta State Coordinator, Mr Olusegun Alao informed the DG that the synergy between the entire camp officials and the cooperation of 1,905 Corps Members consisting 891 males and 1,014 females have been tremendously encouraging.