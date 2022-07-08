DG NiMET Reiterates Agency’s Commitment To Collaboration

The Director General of NiMet, Prof. Mansur Bako Matazu has reiterated that NiMet is open to collaboration for improved service delivery.

Prof. Matazu stated this while delivering a presentation titled “Climate Information Application To Agriculture And Food” at a two-day workshop on Developing a National Framework for Climate-Smart Agriculture organised by Nigeria AgricBusiness Group, NABG and the Federal Ministry of Agriculture And Rural Development, FMARD, with support from Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

Represented by Chief Meteorologist and Executive Assistant to the DG James Ijampy, Prof. Matazu disclosed that NiMet has always advocated Early Warning for Early Action. This he said is behind the Seasonal Climate Prediction that his Agency produces annually adding that this helps in understanding the value chain of Climate Information for agriculture, which in turn educates farmers on how to minimize risks, recognize the opportunities and optimize benefits and costs of climate information.

There were also presentations on Gender and Agriculture, Implications of Climate Change to Nigeria’s Agriculture and Mainstreaming Climate Smart Agriculture and Green Growth for Agricultural Productivity in Nigeria among others.