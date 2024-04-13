DG NEMA Visits Lagos Over Dosumu Market Fire Disaster

The Director General National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) Mrs Zubaida Umar has led a team of the Agency to Lagos State over the recent fire incident at the popular Dosumu market and also met with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to discuss about strengthening synergy towards disaster management in the State.

Mrs Umar, during a courtesy visit to the Lagos State Governor, Mr Sanwo-Olu sympathized with the Government and people of State, especially those affected by the inferno.

The Director General of NEMA emphasized the importance of insurance for businesses to recover from disasters like market fires and urged traders to prioritize risk awareness and safety measures. The Governor of Lagos State commended NEMA for their prompt response to the fire incident but highlighted challenges like access and combustible materials in the affected market. The state government welcomed support from NEMA and emphasized the need for sustained risk awareness efforts.

Following a courtesy call, NEMA officials inspected the burnt market alongside state officials, visited LASEMA offices, and toured NEMA’s regional office.