Devil Has Captured Those Engaged In Liposuction – Olukoya

Daniel Olukoya, the General Overseer of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM), has said that individuals opting for liposuction surgery signal to God their dissatisfaction with His creation.

He added that the devil has already captured those engaged in such practice.

Olukoya made this known while delivering a sermon to his congregation on Sunday.

“When you are a woman and you go and do surgery to expand your buttocks, you are telling God that what you put there is not okay.

“What you put in my chest is not okay, I want to put my own.

“The Devil will not waste time on those doing BBL, he has already captured them,” he said.