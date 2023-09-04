Headline

Devil Has Captured Those Engaged In Liposuction – Olukoya

Anthony Adeniyi2 hours ago
4
D.K Olukoya
D.K Olukoya

Daniel Olukoya, the General Overseer of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM), has said that individuals opting for liposuction surgery signal to God their dissatisfaction with His creation.

He added that the devil has already captured those engaged in such practice.

Olukoya made this known while delivering a sermon to his congregation on Sunday.

“When you are a woman and you go and do surgery to expand your buttocks, you are telling God that what you put there is not okay.

“What you put in my chest is not okay, I want to put my own.

“The Devil will not waste time on those doing BBL, he has already captured them,” he said.

Tags
Anthony Adeniyi2 hours ago
4

Related Articles

Department of State Services

DSS Warns Of Plot To Stage Violent Protest

10 mins ago
Tinubu, Atiku, Peter Obi

PEPT To Deliver Judgment On Atiku, Obi, Tinubu’s university Case September 6

1 hour ago
Dele Alake

Alake Unveils Seven-point Agenda For Solid Minerals Sector

2 hours ago
Tinubu

FG, States, FIRS, Others Will Share N3.8tn Stamp Duty Fund

2 hours ago