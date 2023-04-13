Detention: No Apology To Obi From British Government – Spokesman

Diran Onifade, the campaign spokesman for Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, has said his principal was yet to receive any letter of apology from the British government over his detention by immigration officials at Heathrow Airport in London.

Social media reports had alleged that the British Government apologised to Obi for detaining him for hours at Heathrow Airport over an undisclosed reason.

Reacting, Onifade said, “We have been receiving enquiries with regards to a so called apology, purportedly issued by the British Government or any of its agencies, to our Principal Mr Peter Obi, in respect of a routine Immigration engagement with him, as he arrived London, for a brief visit, last Friday, the 7th of April.

“We would like to state emphatically that we are not aware of any such apology, and have not issued any statement whatsoever, in that regard.

“While we continue to examine any dubious or political motive, on the part of the perpetrators of the identity theft, we have every confidence in the ability of the British authorities to resolve the matter, to conclusion,” Onifade said.

He said the former Anambra State Governor and the LP/PCC have since moved on from the incident and continue to be totally focused, on the legal processes before the Election Petition Tribunal.