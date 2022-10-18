Details Of Obi, Gumi Meeting Surface

Details have emerged of the meeting between controversial Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, and the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi.

Both men met in Kaduna on Monday when Obi visited the state to attend the Arewa Joint Committee meeting held for presidential candidates.

Speaking to Daily Trust, Gumi said he discussed affairs if the nation with Obi who agreed with him on the situation of things.

cording to him, “He (Obi) came on a courtesy call even though I was meeting him for the first time face-to-face, and so I appreciated his visit.

“I asked him very essential questions, but I told him he didn’t have to give me straight answers right away since I knew he was on his way to Arewa House where he would explain it better to the larger society to understand.

“I asked him about his stand on restructuring because Nigeria has been going through a restructuring from 1960 to date and how he could empower an unskilled nation.

“I also asked him how he could pacify agitations from the South East, North Central, South West, and North East. Again, I told him there are foreign interests in this country that are part of the polarisation of our politics. So how is he going to tackle it?

“He also agreed with me that truly there is foreign interest in this country, and then I wished him well,” he said.