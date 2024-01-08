Despite Breakup, DJ Cuppy Declares ‘I’m Always a Lover’

Renowned Nigerian disc jockey, Florence Otedola, widely known as DJ Cuppy, has declared her commitment to love despite enduring past heartbreaks, including the failed engagement to British boxer Ryan Taylor. The singer, reflecting on a conversation with her grandmother, expressed a newfound perspective on relationships.

Revealing insights into her changed mindset, DJ Cuppy shared that her grandmother recounted a poignant childhood story, evoking a realization of “how much of a heart I still have.” The artist took to her Instagram page to post a video clip featuring herself, her sisters, and their grandmother.

She wrote: “My grandmother shared a special childhood story about me. This is a moment I will cherish forever, it reminds me how much of a heart I still have. I am and will always be a lover. Btw, my real name is Ifeoluwa.”

The revelation comes in the aftermath of DJ Cuppy’s engagement with Ryan Taylor ending in disappointment. In the face of romantic setbacks, her determination to remain a lover reflects a resilience shaped by familial wisdom and nostalgic reflections on cherished childhood moments.