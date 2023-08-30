Designer Of Nigeria’s Flag, Pa Michael Taiwo Akinkunmi Is Dead

Pa Taiwo Akinkunmi, the creator of the national flag, has passed away at 84 years old. He peacefully left this world in the early hours of Tuesday after a brief struggle with illness. The somber announcement came from one of his children, who shared the news through a poignant message on Facebook.

In this heartfelt tribute, the child expressed, “Life is truly fleeting; I can confidently affirm that you led a life that left a lasting mark. Rest on, my father! Pa Michael Taiwo Akinkunmi (O.F.R.): A remarkable man has departed.”

The story of Nigeria’s iconic flag design commenced in 1958, when Akinkunmi, residing overseas at the time, noticed an advertisement in a national newspaper inviting submissions for the upcoming national flag design. With Nigeria poised for independence from British rule, this call for entries held profound significance.

From a pool of over 2,000 submissions, Akinkunmi’s design was chosen. Originally featuring a white stripe flanked by two green stripes, accompanied by a red sun and radiant beams on the white segment, the design underwent revisions. Eventually, the committee overseeing the decision opted to remove the sun. Akinkunmi’s creation stood out for its inventiveness and deep symbolism.

Beyond his iconic design, Akinkunmi’s contributions were recognized when President Goodluck Jonathan honored him with the MON (Member of the Order of the Niger) distinction. As Nigeria says goodbye to a visionary artist, his legacy lives on through the vibrant colors and symbolism of the national flag—a timeless embodiment of his creative brilliance and unwavering commitment to his country.