Deschamps Records 100th Win as France Manager

Didier Deschamps has recorded hi 100th win as France manager after his men beat Austria 1-0 in the ongoing Euro 2024 in Germany.

However, the triumph was overshadowed by an injury to the nose suffered by Kylian Mbappe..

France, while dominant, struggled to break down a well-organized Austrian defense. The decisive moment came just before halftime when Austria’s Max Wöber scored an own goal, gifting France the lead and ultimately the win.

The performance, though not stellar, showed promise for a French side eager to make a deep run after their disappointing exit in the round of 16 at Euro 2020. Mbappe’s injury, however, raises concerns as the tournament progresses.

“[His] nose is not good at all. Even if it’s just the nose, it’s the big negative point for us tonight,” said Deschamps.

“Happy with what the players did, even if we missed opportunities to double the tally,” Deschamps added. “It was not perfect, but we were solid. We could have been more efficient offensively, but it’s good to start with a win.

“There’s quality and talent, but being solid and working together is also important. We’re not going to be overconfident, but it’s a good start.”