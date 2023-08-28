DEPOWA Donates Food Items To Renewed Hope Initiative

The Renewed Hope Initiative, a pet project of Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu CON has taken delivery of food items and clothing materials, donated by the Defence Chiefs and Police Officers Wives Association (DEPOWA)

The items, consisting of 300 bags of 25kg rice, 250 bags of Semovita, 250 Bottles of groundnut oil, and 250 pieces of Ankara materials, were donated by the association to support the cause of the initiative.

Receiving the items on behalf of the First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and National Chairman of the Initiative, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, a member of RHI Governing Council, Prof Hafsat Ganduje appreciated DEPOWA for the gesture, noting that it aligns with the mission of the RHI to ensure a better life for all families.

‘Indeed we are happy to see this particular organization keying in into the Renewed Hope Initiative. The initiative has some cardinal points, and areas that we are considering, and by the grace of God, we are going to cover them within the tenure of President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“The items are going to be used judiciously, especially to cushion the effect of what our people are experiencing. It is coming into good hands and I assure you that we are going to use it, we are going to distribute it and it is going to be part and parcel of what our people are going to enjoy”

While handing over the items to RHI, the Wife of the Chief of Defence Staff and National President of DEPOWA, Oghogho Musa Gwabe said the donation is in fulfilment of the pledge by the association to support the initiative in the empowerment of women.

She pledged the unalloyed commitment of DEPOWA to the pet project of the First Lady in all its intervention areas, including agriculture, health, economic empowerment, social investment, and education.