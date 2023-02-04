Entertainment

Denying Tinubu’s Work In Lagos Is Hatred – Comedian Seyi Law

Anthony Adeniyi55 mins ago
Nigerian comedian, Oluwaseyitan Aletile, popularly known as Seyi Law, has said that denying what the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress Bola Tinubu did in rebuilding Lagos as a governor is plain hatred

He made this known on his Instagram page on Friday.

Seyi Law wrote, “We can pretend, refuse to accept it, and even deny it, but what Tinubu did to rebuild Lagos after the military era can never be overstated.
You can use other metrics I don’t know to judge him, but to deny his works in Lagos as governor and the continuity is plain hatred.

“If I was paid to campaign for ASIWAJU BOLA AHMED TINUBU, let God judge me. I have always maintained my stance that I will never receive money to campaign for any politician and that I have always kept.”

