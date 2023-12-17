Demolition: Respect Owners of the Land, Oba of Lagos Tells Igbo

In a bid to address rising concerns over the demolition of properties belonging to Igbos in Lagos, the Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu, has called for collaboration between the Igbo community and the state government while emphasizing the need to respect the “owners of the land.”

Oba Akiolu’s statement came during a meeting at his palace where he received the President-General of Ohanaeze, Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu. The Oba sought to allay fears within the Igbo community, assuring them that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu would not intentionally target their properties for demolition.

The backdrop to this plea is the outcry from some Igbos in Lagos who have raised alarm over the demolition of their properties and shops by the state government. Allegations have been made that the demolitions are indicative of ethnic profiling by the Sanwo-Olu administration, adding a layer of tension to the socio-political landscape.

However, Akiolu said: “We know Igbos are very hard working, but you have to respect the owners of the land. We have identified the problem in Nigeria, and what we want is a solution.

“I am appealing to you in the name of God. The governor cannot deliberately destroy your property. Just play according to the rules of the game.

“To the Igbo, anybody who wishes the best for Lagos is a Lagosian.

“I assure Ndigbo that nobody will maliciously mistreat you. All of you should cooperate with the Lagos government to move the state forward.”