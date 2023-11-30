Demolition of Houses Heaping Hardship on Citizens – Obi

The candidate of the Labour Party in the just-concluded presidential election, Peter Obi, has advised government engaged in demolition of houses and structures considered illegal to rather focus on alleviating poverty and hardship in the country.

In recent times, the Lagos State Government has been demolishing illegal structures that have no approval, especially those encroaching on waterways thereby leading to heavy flooding.

Also, the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, has been demolishing buildings without permits and also those contravening the FCT masterplan.

However, Obi believes such acts are heaping extra hardship on citizens.

He shared on X, “It’s with complete despondency and unhappiness that I have followed the ongoing demolitions of properties across the country, especially knowing the extra hardship such acts have been heaping on hapless citizens who are already battling with multi-dimensional Poverty.

“What a responsive government should be doing under the current harsh economic conditions in the country is to come up with measures aimed at alleviating the people’s hardships and to carry out measures that will take more people out of poverty.

“Even if there are some violations as the governments are claiming, this critical time is not auspicious for such an exercise knowing the hardship in the land and the consequences it will have on the poor who are struggling to make ends meet with their little resources.

“The poor in our midst who are putting their meager resources are going through very severe financial stress that should not be multiplied further. In some cases, the properties being demolished are the life time savings and retirement abodes of the aged and incapacitated.

“My appeal therefore is for the respective governments involved in this act to consider the hardship in the country and try and put a human face to their actions. While we should enforce sensible regulations, all actions of government must show compassion. -PO.”