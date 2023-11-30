Demolition: Lagos Won’t Bow to Propaganda – Commissioner

The Lagos State Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, has said the state won’t bow to any propaganda amid the controversy generated by the demolition of houses and structures that have no approval.

The state government has been in action of late by demolishing illegal structures, especially those encroaching on waterways, thereby leading to heavy flooding and loss of properties.

The action by the government has generated controversy, with some quarters saying it is a targeted attack on the Igbo tribe from a section of the country.

In response, Wahab, during a recent interview on Arise TV, stated that no tribe was being targeted, adding that the buildings being demolished were those without approval. The commissioner further stated that if the buildings had approval, that would have been made known by their owners.

Wahab also gave reason why most of the buildings were demolished at completion point and not at the inception. According to him, the properties were rushed during the COVID-19 pandemic when restrictions on movement were enforced, which prevented government officials from accessing those areas for inspections.

Despite Wahab’s explanation, cries still abound on social media, where many are claiming that the demolished structures must have been approved by shady government officials.

Reacting, Wahab shared on X, “We are not going to bow to any propaganda, blackmail or threat. No one can break the law and still benefit from it. The law will take it’s course. The era of anyhowness is completely over!”