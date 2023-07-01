Demolition: I Have No Regrets, Says Gov Yusuf

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano state expressed no remorse regarding his decision to demolish certain structures across the state.

During the festivities of Eid-El-Kabir, he conveyed this sentiment while hosting the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, at the government house.

He said, “Your highness it is important for the Emirate Council to note that we embarked on the demolition exercise to bring back public properties that were illegally acquired and we will ensure that all such properties are restored back for the interest of the good people of Kano.”

“No regrets over the demolition of the structures that was sold out by the past administration of Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.”

Yusuf extended his gratitude to the Emir and the members of the Emirate Council for their unprecedented visit since he assumed office. He took the opportunity to highlight the accomplishments of his administration during his first 31 days in power.

Among the achievements he listed were the payment of N1.5 billion in NECO fees for 55,000 secondary school students, the restoration of streetlights, and a reduction in incidents of phone snatching within the Kano metropolis.

Governor Yusuf also mentioned other notable accomplishments, such as the recommencement of screenings for foreign scholarships awarded to Kano indigenes with first-class degrees, the timely payment of salaries and pensions, and the successful evacuation of several tons of waste from the metropolis.

The governor further encouraged the Royal Father to continue supporting his administration’s policies aimed at fostering development in the state and delivering democratic dividends to the people.

In response, the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, expressed that his visit was to extend felicitations to the Governor on the occasion of Eid El Kabir. He assured the Governor of his willingness to provide valuable advice for the state’s development.

The Emir also appealed to the government and affluent individuals to assist the less privileged in mitigating the impact of fuel subsidy removal.