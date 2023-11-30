Headline

Demolition: Encourage Your Followers to Be Lawful, Onochie Tells Obi

Anthony Adeniyi8 hours ago
The former chairman of the Niger Delta Development Commission, Lauretta Onochie, has slammed the Labour Party candidate in the concluded 2023 presidential election, Peter Obi, over his comment on the demolition of houses in Lagos and other parts of Nigeria.

Obi recently faulted the demolitions, stating that the timing was wrong because it shouldn’t have been done in this time of hardship.

This is despite the houses sitting illegally on canal pathways and without government approval.

He posted on X, “Even if there are some violations as the governments are claiming, this critical time is not auspicious for such an exercise knowing the hardship in the land and the consequences it will have on the poor who are struggling to make ends meet with their little resources.”

Reacting, Onochie shared on X, “Glory be to God who saved Nigeria from total lawlessness.

“Some people do not know how to speak to issues like this, nor when to be quiet.
Everything is not about politics, tribe and religion.

“How about encouraging your followers to be LAWFUL, wherever they live! Tufiakwa.”

