Democracy May End If Rivers is Set on Fire – Bode George

Former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olabode George, has sounded a cautionary note regarding the escalating political turmoil in Rivers State.

Expressing his concerns, George emphasized the PDP’s historical stronghold in the state, cautioning against attempts to destabilize its governance. He attributed the current crisis to what he described as remote-controlled actions by lawmakers seeking to impeach the Governor.

In a firm stance, the PDP stalwart asserted that defections of party lawmakers to the All Progressives Congress (APC) automatically nullify their seats. He stressed that such individuals lack the authority to pose threats to Governor Fubara.

The statement released on Friday, May 10, read: “Rivers people belong to PDP. Those threatening to impeach the governor are being remote-controlled by some forces. This must stop because if Rivers is set on fire today, that may end this democracy.

“We should remember ‘Operation Wetie’ which started in the defunct Western Region and eventually consumed the nation and ended the First Republic in 1966.

“All the actors in this crisis in Rivers should avoid actions likely to cause breach of peace and breakdown of law and order in our country.

“Members of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of our party should be the elders in the room, act swiftly and nip this crisis in the bud before it consumes everybody. All the gladiators should also think of the collective interests of Nigerians. Whether we are members of PDP, APC or other parties, we should stop issuing provocative statements to increase the tension in Rivers“.