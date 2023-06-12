Democracy Day: EU Promises Support For Good Governance In Nigeria

The European Union has congratulated Nigeria on the occasion of this year’s democracy day celebrated every year on June 12.

In a tweet, the EU promised to always support Nigeria on the path to democracy and good governance.

The tweet read, “Congratulations to @NigeriaGov on the occasion of Democracy Day 2023. The EU will continue to support Nigeria on the path to democracy and good governance.”

Nigeria’s Democracy Day was formerly celebrated on May 29th to commemorate the return of democratic governance to the country in 1999. It marked the day when the military relinquished power and civilian rule was restored.

However, the administration of former president Muhammadu Buhari changed the date to June 12 to honour the late MKO Abiola who won the presidential election which was annulled on June 12 by the military.

Democracy Day serves as a reminder of the importance of democratic values, principles, and institutions in Nigeria. It provides an opportunity to reflect on the progress made in consolidating democracy, as well as the challenges that still need to be addressed.

The day is typically marked with various activities, including speeches, parades, discussions, and cultural events to promote civic engagement and democratic ideals.