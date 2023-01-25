Delta State Has Never Failed Me Since 1999 – Atiku

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, has said Delta State has never failed him since 1999.

Atiku said this during his rally in the state which is governed by his running mate, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

He said, “[We are here] because of the support we have received and have received all along, particularly myself. In all my political career, from 1999 to date, Delta State has never failed me.”

Atiku noted that his presence in the state was to show gratitude and identify with them in all respects.

Atiku said, “I want to promise you that I shall not betray the trust of Delta State and in fact, the Niger Delta sub-region altogether. That is why as my modest contribution to your support over the years, I decided to take one of you as my running mate.

“As you know, a running mate is always a stepping stone. Therefore, it is up to you to give Governor Okowa the massive support that he needs to show the people of this country that you are committed to your own future.”

The PDP presidential candidate promised that his five-point agenda will ensure the economy has “a commanding height”.

The former vice president vowed that if elected, Nigeria’s foreign investment will improve to similar heights recorded by the country before the end of PDP’s 16-year tenure in 2015.

He said, “We had the biggest economic growth until we became the biggest economy in Africa. We had no problem about foreign exchange.

“We had no problem about scarcity of goods. We had no problem about high inflation. We had no problem about prices of goods and services.

“For God’s sake, why would you vote for another party that has now suffered us in the last seven to eight years? Please, say no to APC. APC, down! PDP, up! PDP, victory!”