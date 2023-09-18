Delta Police Warn Against Motorcycle Gang Activity

Delta State’s Commissioner of Police, CP Wale Abass, has issued a cautionary message to residents, urging them to exercise vigilance, especially when encountering motorcycle riders transporting multiple male passengers.

According to a statement issued by the Delta State Command’s Spokesperson, DSP Edafe Bright, the CP’s warning comes in response to recent incidents involving criminal activities carried out by such riders.

The statement read in part, “On 16/09/2022 at about 2215hrs, while men of Isselu-Uku Division patrol team were on routine stop and search duty along the boundary between Onicha-Ugbo and Idumuje-Ugboko, they intercepted an unregistered Qlink motorcycle conveying two male passengers. They were subjected to a search during which one {01} locally made pistol, two live cartridges, one {01} dagger, and some native charms were recovered from them. The two Suspects are in custody and investigation is ongoing.

“Following a reported clash of two rival cult groups in Oghara community, Ethiope West LGA, where some persons were murdered, the Commissioner of Police Delta State CP Wale Abass deployed tactical teams to Oghara to complement the effort of the DPO to restore sanity in the area. Consequently, On 15/09/2023, at about 1930 hours, Raider’s operatives in a combined effort with raiders volunteers raided a black spot in Oghara and arrested one Gideon Emu Oboni ‘m’ aged 23 years of Oghara.

“The suspect during interrogation stated that he is a member of Black Axe Confraternity and he led the operatives to the premises of other members of his gang where three suspects namely; Jerry Omonode ‘m’ aged 27yrs, Wisdom Simeon ‘m’ aged 27yrs, Patrick Friday ‘m’ age 22yrs, Blessing Ovuakpoya ‘m’ aged 23yrs, Emonena Vincent ‘m’ aged 24yrs, Eseverere Nelson ‘m’ aged 28yrs and Abel Onos ‘m’ aged 24yrs all of back of Ibori road Ogharafe were arrested, and the following items were recovered; two ( 02 ) cut-to-size locally made guns, twelve live ( 12 ) cartridges, two (02 ) battle axes, (02) NBM berets, two (02) calabash, Cult regalia.

“CP Abass while commending the officers, also advises members of the public to be wary of motorcycle riders conveying two or three male occupants as some of them operate in theguise of being okada riders and rob innocent persons of their belongings. He noted that they could be dangerous, however, the command will do all it can to nip it in the bud before they could carry out their nefarious activities.”