Delta Police Rescue Kidnap Victim, Arrest Suspect

The Delta State Police Command has successfully foiled a kidnapping attempt, rescuing the victim unharmed and apprehending a suspect, according to a statement released on Wednesday.

The incident unfolded on December 8, 2023, when the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Nsukwa Division received information about the abduction of a motorcyclist along Ashama Anu-Ugbo Farm Nsukwa. The perpetrators demanded a ransom of N5,000,000 for the victim’s release.

Acting on credible intelligence, an operation was launched the next day. CSP George Omunu, the Divisional Police Officer, led the intensified search and rescue mission with the collaboration of patrol teams, tactical units, and other security stakeholders in the Nsukwa Area. The police tracked the kidnappers to Egbudu-Akah bush, engaging in a gunfire exchange that forced the captors to flee, leaving the victim unharmed. One suspect, with bullet wounds, was apprehended but later succumbed to injuries while receiving medical attention at General Hospital Isheagu.

In a separate incident, the Raiders Squad, acting on intelligence regarding cultist activities in Boboroku Community, Ethiope West LGA, recovered a Single Barrel Cut-To-Size Gun during a pursuit of fleeing suspects. The exhibit is now under investigation.

Further demonstrating their commitment to public safety, operatives of the Eagle-net squad conducting a stop and search along Odurubu-Bomadi road discovered a locally made cut-to-size gun and four cartridges concealed in a bag carried by two motorcycle passengers. The suspect is in custody, and investigations are underway.

Delta State Police Commissioner, CP. Wale Abass, assured residents of the state that the command remains resolute in dealing decisively with criminal elements. He pledged to make the state uncomfortable for criminals, emphasizing the commitment to ensuring the safety and security of all residents.