Delta Police Raid Kidnappers’ Hideout, Recover Weapons

Deployment to Ekpan to Ensure Safety

In response to numerous complaints from residents in Ekpan, Warri, and surrounding areas regarding the activities of kidnappers and armed robbers, the Commissioner of Police in Delta State, CP Wale Abass, took decisive action.

He ordered the deployment of CSP Aliyu Shaba to Ekpan Police Station with a clear mandate to sanitize the area and ensure the safety of all residents.

Successful Raid on Suspected Hideout

Acting on credible intelligence gathered on the hideout of suspected kidnappers and armed robbers, the newly posted DPO of Ekpan led a combined team of policemen from Ekpan division and military personnel from the 3rd battalion Nigerian army on a sting operation.

Their target was a hideout located at Agadaga Avenue, off Jakpa Road, Ekpan.

Recovery of Dangerous Weapons

During the raid, a thorough search was conducted at an uncompleted building, leading to the recovery of a significant cache of weapons.

The retrieved items included one AK-47 Rifle with five magazines loaded with 161 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, one Assault Rifle with two magazines loaded with 59 rounds of 5.56mm ammunition, two English pump-action guns, one Double Barrel gun, one Single Barrel gun, one toy gun, cutlasses, and a bunch of charms wrapped in a cap.

Ongoing Efforts to Apprehend Criminal Syndicate

Although the weapons have been confiscated, the Delta State Police Command is intensifying efforts to arrest the members of the criminal syndicate responsible for the hideout and the possession of these dangerous weapons.

The diligent pursuit of justice and the dismantling of criminal networks remain top priorities for law enforcement in Delta State.