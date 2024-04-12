Delta Police Parade Suspected Rapist, Girlfriend Killer

elta State Police Commissioner Parades Suspects for Varied Offenses”

On Thursday, at the Delta State Police Command headquarters, the Commissioner of Police, CP Abaniwonda Olufemi, led a parade of suspects involved in a range of offenses, spanning from murder and armed robbery to kidnapping and drug-related crimes.

Among the suspects presented was one who allegedly robbed and subsequently raped a student after forcibly taking her out of her home. Another individual stood accused of the murder of his girlfriend in Ozoro.

Speaking at the event, CP Olufemi emphasized the police force’s commitment to maintaining law and order in Delta State. He reassured the public of ongoing efforts to prevent criminal activities and apprehend suspects, thereby ensuring the safety of residents.

The parade serves as a visible display of law enforcement’s dedication to combating crime and delivering justice to victims. By showcasing the apprehended suspects, the police aim to send a strong message of deterrence while instilling confidence in the community.

As Delta State continues its fight against crime, the police commissioner’s pledge underscores the importance of collaborative efforts between law enforcement and citizens in creating a safer environment for all.