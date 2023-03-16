Delta Police Neutralise Two Suspected Kidnappers

Acting on credible intelligence gathered by the DPO Ekpan Police station, CSP Rimamchirika Musa Bulus, about a kidnapping and armed robbery gang who has been terrorizing Warri, Ekpan and environs.

One of the suspects was lured by the Police operatives into believing that he was discussing with a proposed buyer for one of the suspected stolen vehicle in their possession. The suspect not knowing what was coming, led the Police to their hideout at Ohorhe community along

Sapele Effurun. Upon arrival at the hideout, the suspects on sighting and noticing that they have been rounded by the Police engaged them in a serious gun duel.

In the ensuing gun duel, two of the suspects were fatally wounded while others escaped. The suspects gave up the ghost before they could get to the hospital.

Exhibit recovered from the hideout includes: a locally made single barrel rifle, one (1) locally made cut-to-size pistol, three (3) expended cartridges, seven (7) live cartridges and one (1) native Amulet.

Manhunt for the fleeing gang members is ongoing.