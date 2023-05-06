Delta Police Nab Syndicate Behind Attack On Bank Customers

Sequel to a series of complaints by residents in Asaba and other parts of the State about a criminal syndicate that monitors customers who withdraw huge sums of money from banks, trail them, break into their vehicles at the slightest opportunity and cart away their money and other

The Command’s crack squad acting on credible intelligence, arrested one Izuchukwu Aniebue ‘m’ age 42yrs and Kingsley Nduka ‘m’ age 32yrs, in the premises of the Association of Senior Civil Servant of Nigeria (ASCSN) along Mariam Babangida Road Asaba.

The suspects trail the unsuspecting victim from one of the new generation banks at Nnebisi road, Asaba, where he went to withdraw some money, they followed him to his house but before they could break into the vehicle, the police operatives rounded them up and arrested the suspects.

During interrogation, the suspects stated that they belong to a syndicate that specializes in trailing customers after making withdrawals from banks around Asaba to their destinations and thereafter break into their vehicles, cart away their money and other valuables, and that they have been doing this for the past one year. Investigation is ongoing.

In another development, on 4/5/2023, at about 1900hrs, the DPO Issele-uku Division, CSP Onyeke Ezekiel mobilized and led a team of policemen on an intelligence-led investigation about a syndicate that has been terrorizing Issele-ukuother areas in Aniocha-North LGA, and stormed their hideout where three suspects namely; Samuel Nimven ‘m’, Ponfa Dandi ‘m’ and John Tanko ‘m’ all of Plateau State but resident in Aniocha-North LGA, Delta state were arrested. Upon searching of the suspects, one (1) locally fabricated AK-47 rifle with three (3) live ammunition were recovered from them. Investigation is ongoing.