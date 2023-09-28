Delta Police Nab Notorious Bank Robber Momotimi

Delta State’s Commissioner of Police, CP Wale Abass, has commended the unwavering dedication of his officers and assured residents of the collective capabilities of the police force in addressing the current security challenges facing the state.

The Delta State Police Command had been relentlessly pursuing “Momotimi,” the leader of a notorious kidnapping syndicate responsible for a bank robbery operation at a wetland microfinance bank in Udu LGA in 2021. Momotimi and his gang were on the command’s most-wanted list, suspected of numerous kidnappings, attacks, and killings of both police officers and security agents in the state, often making off with stolen firearms.

Acting on credible intelligence on September 23, 2023, CP Wale Abass instructed the DPO of Ekpan, CSP Aliyu Shaba, to lead a team of police operatives in a sting operation to apprehend Momotimi and his gang members, who were hiding in Rivers State. In a joint effort with operatives from the River State Police Command’s Rapid Response Team (RRT), they successfully arrested David Momotimi, 32 years old and native of Morogun Community, Warri, along with three of his gang members.

Initial investigations revealed that the suspects were planning a violent armed robbery mission in Warri before their apprehension. Among the gang members was a point-of-sale (POS) operator who provided critical information about potential kidnap victims.

Items recovered from the suspects included an ash-colored Toyota Camry car with registration number LAGOS LND 508 GM and three MONIEPOINT POS machines. CP Abass directed that the suspects be transferred to the Special Anti-Kidnapping and Cyber Crime Squad (SAKCCS) for further investigation.

On September 27, 2023, while leading SAKCCS operatives to their hideout in Warri, the team was ambushed by suspected gang members attempting to rescue the arrested suspects. A fierce gun battle ensued, resulting in injuries to two police officers and the death of all four suspects.

During a subsequent sweep of the area, a corpse believed to be one of the attackers was discovered, along with two defaced AK-47 rifles, four magazines, 26 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, and 47 empty shells of 7.62mm ammunition.

CP Abass praised the valor displayed by the police officers involved in the operation and acknowledged the support received from the public. He urged continued cooperation from the community and called on anyone with information that could help locate the remaining suspects to contact the Police Public Relations Office or share information through the Command’s channels.