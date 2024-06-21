Delta Police Kill Suspected Kidnapper in Gun Duel

The Delta State Police Command has announced the death of a suspected kidnapper and the recovery of an English pistol.

According to a statement signed by the command’s spokesperson, SP Bright Edafe, the suspect was killed during a shootout with the police.

Edafe said, “Acting on Credible Intelligence related to incessant cases of armed robbery/kidnapping along Adjekota – Ogor Communities axis of Ughelli North LGA of Delta State, at about 2347hrs of 20/06/2024, ASP Julius Robison and team on CPS’s special assignment in a sting operation stormed a criminal hideout along Ughelli – Patani road by an abandoned filling station. The hoodlums on sighting the Police opened fire on the team which was given a superior response by the police. In the ensuing gun duel, one of the hoodlums sustained serious gun shot injuries while others escaped. The injured suspect was taken to the hospital where he died while receiving treatment.

“Two Baretta pistol and five (5) rounds of live Ammunition were recovered, manhunt for the fleeing suspects is ongoing.”