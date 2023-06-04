Delta Police Foil Kidnapping Operation, Recover Weapons

Proactive Policing for a Secure State

The Delta State Police Command, under the leadership of Commissioner of Police CP Wale Abass, continues its relentless efforts to combat the activities of kidnappers and armed robbers in the state.

With a commitment to proactive policing, the Command aims to ensure that residents can sleep with peace of mind and that the state remains secure, allowing individuals and investors to carry out their lawful activities without fear.

The Command recently achieved notable successes in its fight against crime and criminality. These achievements include:

Thwarting a Kidnapping and Robbery Operation: On 15/5/2023, a victim reported being intercepted by suspected kidnappers who abducted him and his wife, later emptying his bank account through a bank transfer. Through thorough investigation, led by DPO Ovwian Aladja division CSP Aliyu Shaba, detectives were able to arrest the gang leader, Adim Lucky Onweiyali, along with other members. The arrest led to the recovery of a locally made gun and three live cartridges. Intercepting Illegal Firearms: During a stop and search operation on 3/6/2023, police operatives at Ekpan Police Station apprehended individuals in a tricycle. Although one passenger managed to escape, the police recovered a locally made cut-to-size gun and four live cartridges. Two accomplices, Ogheneovo Abdnego and Chidi Okpanachi, were arrested and are under investigation. Recovering Stolen Motorcycles: Acting on a distress call from a victim who spotted his stolen motorcycle at a filling station in Ozoro, the DPO Ozoro Police Division swiftly mobilized operatives. The arrest of Chibuike Ochula and Izuchi Uzochi led to the recovery of the stolen motorcycle and the discovery of three other stolen motorcycles in Kwale.

Commendation and Call for Trust

Commissioner CP Wale Abass commends the dedication and resolute efforts of the officers and men of the Delta State Police Command in combating crime.

He encourages residents to place their trust in the police and report any suspicious activities they observe.

CP Abass also expresses appreciation for the victims who had the courage to report the crimes, emphasizing that their trust in the police played a vital role in the successful arrests.