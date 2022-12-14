Delta Police Engage Kidnappers, Rescue Victim

The Delta State Police Command has said on 13/12/2022, at about 0200hours, the DPO Ozoro received a distress call, that the residence of one man (name withheld) along Owhelogbo road, Ozoro in Isoko North LGA, was attacked by assailants who shot at him, forced him into the trunk of his own car, and took him away.

The DPO, CSP Ogedengbe Areguamen, upon receiving this information, mobilized and led Police operatives/vigilantes to Owelogbo road, and other parts that exit Ozoro in a bid to rescue the kidnapped victim, and possibly, arrest of the suspects.

Their effort paid off when they sighted a Corolla car with a registration number that matched the description given by the distress http://caller.In an attempt to intercept them, the suspects abandoned the victim in the trunk of the car, disembarked from the vehicle, fired some shot while escaping into a nearby bush.

The Police operatives relentlessly went after them, and successfully neutralized one of the suspects while three others escaped. The Kidnapped Victim was rescued and taken to the hospital for treatment, his vehicle, one locally made cut-to-size double barrel gun were recovered. The effort to arrest the fleeing suspects is ongoing.

The Delta Commissioner of Police CP Ari Muhammed Ali while commending the effort of the DPO Ozoro and his men, appreciated the goodwill of members of the Public for always giving useful and timely information to the Police in the State.

He also encouraged them to continue to partner with the Police in the fight against crime and criminality.