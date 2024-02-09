Delta Police Detain Cops Behind Reported Shooting at Idjerhe Kingdom

The Delta State Police Command has said it will investigate a reported shooting by policemen at Idjerhe kingdom in Ethiope West LGA .

This followed an order by the Commissioner of Police Delta State CP Abaniwonda Olufemi in response to social emdia reports on the alleged incident.

In a statement on Friday, the command said the officers involved have been identified and detained, while an internal disciplinary action has been initiated.

The statement read in part, “The CP wishes to reiterate that It’s not in the character of the Command to trample on the rights of citizens, assault, or use their rifles without recourse to Force Order 237. He assures members of the public that the officers concerned will be decisively dealt with in accordance with the extant laws as stimulated in the Police Act and regulations to serve as a deterrent to others, noting that under his watch, such conduct by officers of the command will not be tolerated.

“He has therefore tasked officers and men to uphold the tenets of professional policing in the discharge of their duties with respect to the rights of all citizens in line with the provisions of the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republicof Nigeria (as amended) while hoping that the actions taken on the erring officers will serve as a deterrent to others.He appealed to members of the public, particularly indigenes of Idjerhe Kingdom, and the families of the injured vigilantes who are currently receiving treatment to remain calm and assure them of justice.”