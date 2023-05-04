Delta Police Declare War On Kidnappers, Arrest Suspects

On Wednesday, the Deputy Commissioner of Police Operations, DCP Johnson Adenola, had a brainstorming meeting with key officers in the Command where strategies were mapped out to nip the activities of kidnappers in the bud.

Tactical commanders were directed to proceed to Ughelli and Warri alongside their men to reinforce the divisions. This effort paid off when the DPO ‘B’ Division Warri, SP Bolarinwa Alabi on 4/5/2023 at about 0013hours, received a distress call that some armed robbers snatched a black Lexus car along the Warri-sapele road and have been robbing innocent citizens using the said car. The DPO swiftly mobilized and led a striking force team of the Division, trailed the hoodlums, and caught up with them.

The hoodlums upon sighting the police exchanged fire with the team. The hoodlums, numbering about four, escaped into the bush while firing at the police but one of them was hit and fatally wounded.

The injured suspect gave up the ghost while receiving treatment. One locally made cut-to-size double barrel gun with two live cartridges, one suspected stolen vehicle with reg. no PYN 595 PW were recovered.

In another development, on 1/5/2023, at about 2200 hours, as a proactive measure, the DPO Ughelli division led police operatives to patrol along Ughelli/Asaba road, during which, they intercepted one Odogun Ifeanyi ‘m’ 36yrs and one other suspect and when search was conducted on them, one locally made single barrel gun with four live cartridges, one jack knife were recovered.

On the same date, the DPO and his men also arrested one Ediri Omote ‘m’ age 45 years, and two others, and one locally made single barrel gun with nine expended cartridges were recovered from them. The DCP operations assure Deltans that the command will leave no stone unturned in the fight against crime and criminality while appealing to Deltans to help the command in the area of information.