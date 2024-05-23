Delta Police Arrest Man with Large Cache of Illegal Drugs

A suspect has been apprehended by the Delta Police Command on the Kwale Ogwashi-Uku Uku road, found in possession of a substantial quantity of illegal drugs.

The spokesperson for the Delta Police Command, SP Bright Edafe, reported the seizure, which included over two thousand bottles of codeine, approximately five hundred tablets of tramadol, and additional quantities of Rohypnol and swinol.

During the interrogation, SP Edafe questioned the suspect about his personal use of the drugs and whether he would want his children to consume them. The suspect denied using the drugs and expressed that he wouldn’t want his children involved with them either. He admitted that his primary customers were young men involved in internet fraud.

SP Edafe emphasized the connection between drug abuse and criminal activities, highlighting the danger of initiating drug use due to the difficulty in quitting. He pointed out that drug abuse often leads to further criminal behavior, urging the public to avoid starting drug use altogether.