Delta Police Announce Death of Hoodlum, Arrest Four Suspects

The Delta State Police Command has announced the death of a hoodlum killed during a shootout with policemen drafted following reports of unrest in Isah community of the state.

During the operation, the police said weapons and ammunitions were recovered while four suspects were arrested.

This was as the state Commissioner of Police CP Abaniwona Olufemi reiterated the command’s commitment to combat crimes in the state.

The Spokesperson for the command, SP Bright Edafe disclosed this in a statement on Saturday.

The statement read, “On Wednesday, at about 0945hrs, in response to a distress call from a resident of Isah Community Ogwashi Uku that hoodlums bearing guns were shooting sporadically in the community forest, the Commander Safe Delta deployed police operatives to the area. The team upon arrival was engaged in a fierce gun duel by the hoodlums, during the gun duel, one of the suspects sustained bullet injuries and a Locally Made Double Barrel Cut-to-size gun, and Three Live Cartridges were recovered from the scene, the wounded suspect was taken to FMC Asaba for medical attention but confirmed dead by a medical doctor.

“Four other suspects were arrested at the scene those arrested include Abua Prosper, Nduka Ashiedu, Abua Monday, and Ogor Okocha all from Isah Ogwashi Uku community. The arrested suspects and the recovered exhibit are currently in our custody preliminary investigation ongoing.

“Also, on 01/04/2024 at about 0900hrs, operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) while on routine patrol along Asaba/Benin Express Way encountered a group of about six unknown gunmen all armed with guns and other dangerous weapons.

“On sighting the operatives the suspects in a bid to escape had an encounter with operatives, during the gun duel, two of the suspected robbers were arrested with serious gunshot injuries. They were immediately taken to the hospital where they were confirmed dead, while other suspects escaped.

“One locally made cut-to-size double barrel gun loaded with two live cartridges and a battle axe was recovered. Efforts are on to arrest the fleeing suspects.

“In another incident, on 04/04/2024 at about 1700hrs on credible intelligence gathering on inter confraternity clash between different cultist groups ongoing in Ogwashi-Uku and its environs, the Commissioner of Police, CP Abaniwonda Olufemi directed that the operatives of Raiders Squad work meticulously on the gathered intelligence, and bring the adequate result to that effect. Upon the strength of the stern directive of the CP, the operatives raided one hotel in Issele – Azagba; and during the raid, one 29-year-old male suspect, Joseph Jonathan, a native of Ika North-East was arrested. Immediately, a search was conducted, and the following were recovered: one (01) Locally Made Cut Size Double Barrels and Three (03) live cartridges; one (01) black bag where the locally made cut-to-size pistol was concealed; and one (01) charm designed coweries. During interrogation, he confessed to being a member of Eiye Confraternity.

“Exhibits and suspects are in custody and investigation is ongoing as efforts are on top gear to arrest other members of the gangs.”