Delta PDP Congratulates Okowa On Emerging Atiku’s Running Mate

The Delta State Peoples Democratic Party, PDP has congratulated the State Governor, Senator, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, on his emergence as the PDP Vice Presidential Candidate, on the joint ticket with His Excellency, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, as Presidential Candidate for the 2023 general elections.

The congratulatory message was contained in a Press Statement by Delta PDP State Publicity Secretary, Dr. Ifeanyi Osuoza, which hailed the choice as well-merited and described it as a tremendous call to service, in the quest by the PDP to rescue Nigeria from the suffocating leadership of All Progressives Congress, APC, in 2023.

The statement reads: “Your Excellency, Senator, Dr. Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa, the Executive Governor of Delta State and our undisputed leader, Delta State PDP heartily congratulates you, Sir, on your well-deserved emergence and unanimous acceptance, as the PDP Vice Presidential Candidate and Running Mate to our distinguished Presidential Candidate, His Excellency, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, in the 2023 general elections.

“Your emergence, after a rigorous, comprehensive, and highly anticipated process, is not only a clear testimony of the respect, acceptance, and goodwill you command and enjoy amongst your peers, leaders, elders, stakeholders, and teeming membership of our great party, it is most importantly, a tremendous call to service in the quest by the PDP to rescue Nigeria from the suffocating leadership of All Progressives Congress, APC, in 2023.

“We have never doubted your excellent leadership and organizational qualities, the astute and strategic savvy of your all-inclusive political brinkmanship, as well as the articulate, sterling administrative acumen, which we have already witnessed first hand in Delta State, and we are fully convinced you will bring all these to bear in the unbeatable partnership with His Excellency, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, who himself is an accomplished leader, first-class administrator and a globally recognized business mogul and development tzar.

“The unwavering mission to rescue Nigeria and Nigerians from the strangulation of the APC leadership is an urgent, critical responsibility, which cannot be delayed anymore and your presence on the joint ticket, has already engendered a peaceful and calming effect within the party, infused renewed confidence and optimism amongst the masses and established a reassuring balance in the collective hopes and expectations of Nigerians, that the PDP is at last ready, focused and prepared to take on the task ahead, and emerge victorious in the end.

This is your National stage, Your Excellency and as you embark on the campaigns across the length and breadth of the Country with the incoming President, His Excellency, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Nigerians will feel and know and be convinced that they are going to have a Vice President who will speak for the people, stand by the people and is one with the people in 2023 and beyond.