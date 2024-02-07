Delta Leads Nigeria in Criminal Justice Reforms

elta State has emerged as a trailblazer in criminal justice reforms within Nigeria, achieving this distinction through the enactment of two pivotal laws—the Administration of Criminal Justice Law 2022 and the Administration of Civil Justice Law 2022—by the State House of Assembly during Governor Sheriff Oborevwori’s tenure as the Speaker.

Governor Oborevwori recently underscored the significance of upholding Delta State’s leadership role in criminal justice reforms. He emphasized the pivotal role played by the state’s legislative framework, which is designed to incorporate the latest technological advancements and adhere to contemporary standards in criminal justice administration.

The Governor’s remarks highlight Delta State’s commitment to fostering a robust legal system that prioritizes fairness, efficiency, and adherence to the rule of law.

Mr. Ekemejero Ohwovoriole, SAN, the state’s Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, has been entrusted with the responsibility of sustaining and advancing the progress achieved in the realm of criminal justice reforms.

Under Ohwovoriole’s leadership, Delta State aims to build upon its existing framework, ensuring that the legal infrastructure remains responsive to evolving societal needs and challenges.

The state’s proactive approach to criminal justice reform serves as a model for other regions, reflecting a concerted effort to enhance access to justice, safeguard fundamental rights, and promote accountability within the legal system.

By prioritizing the adoption of modern technologies and best practices, Delta State is poised to set new benchmarks in criminal justice administration, fostering public trust and confidence in the legal process.