Delta: God Will Determine My Successor – Okowa

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has said it is the will of God that will triumph in the issue of the person that will succeed him.

This is as he urged the citizens of the state to pray that God delivers a good person to become governor after him.

Okowa said this while speaking at the 70th birthday anniversary and thanksgiving service of Chief Oritsetimeyin Adams at the Cathedral Church of St. Luke’s Anglican Church, Sapele, Sapele Local Government Area.

He said, “The choice of a successor is not by the wish of man but by the will of God.

“I thank the church and our leaders for their consistent prayers for our dear State because it is not about us but about what God wants.

“So, pray that whoever God wants will be the governor and may that person emerge as governor for the good of the people of Delta.

“May God’s will be done in Delta State and may it be well with us in Nigeria.”