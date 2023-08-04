Delta Assembly Member Jailed Two Years Over N14.5m Salary Fraud

A staff of the Delta State House of Assembly, Mr. John Adjeke Akpoghene, has been sentenced to two years imprisonment over N14.5 million salary fraud.

Akpoghene was charged by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) before the Delta State High Court, Asaba.

ICPC had, in a one-count charge before Justice Onome Marshal-Umukoro of the Delta State High Court Asaba, accused the convict of receiving double salary from the Delta State House of Assembly and Ughelli South Local Government Area.

Counsel to ICPC, Mrs. S. Chibuzor, had told the court that the convict fraudulently received the total sum of N14,525,550 as double salary, over a period of four years from the State Assembly and the local government council.

He committed the offence while working as a state civil servant and a supervisory councillor with Ughelli South Local Government Area simultaneously.

In his defense, Akpoghene had argued that he was unaware that it was a crime to have two government jobs and receive salaries from both at the same time.

Justice Marshall-Umokoro in his ruling, sentenced him to two years imprisonment. He was also given an option of fine of N500,000

The judge further ruled that the convict continues to make the necessary monthly refunds to the House of Assembly Service Commission.