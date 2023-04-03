Delta APC Expels Omo-Agege

The Delta State chapter of the All Progressives Congress has expelled Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, from the party over anti-party activities.

The expulsion letter was signed by one Isaac Ulebor as state chairman of the party, Benjamin Imonivoseye, deputy chairman, Inana Michael, state secretary, and other leaders of the party.

The letter read, “After due deliberation of the Notice of Resolution of Expulsion of Senator Ovie Omo Agege as a member of the Party by the executive committee of the Orogun ward and Ughelli North Local Government Chapter dated 20th March, 2023 and accordance to the provision of Article 21.2 (1)(II)(VII) 21.3 and 21.5(g) of the constitution 2022 (as amended) we unanimously Resolved and Adopted the expulsion of Senator Ovie Omo Agege as a member of the party.

“Consequently Senator Ovie Omo Agege hereby stands expelled as a member of the party with IMMEDIATE EFFECT for various offences committed and acts of anti-party activities and gross misconduct that has brought shame and ridicule to the image of the party in the state which affected the party in the just concluded elections.”