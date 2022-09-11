Defy IPOB Sit-at-home Order, Omokri Urged Obidients

Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has dated supporters of ex-governor of Anambra State, Peter, Obi, popularly known as Obidients, to defy the sit-at-home declared for Tuesday by the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.

The sit-at-home was declared to honour IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, who will appear in court to face hares bordering on treasonable felony and terrorism.

Omokri, in a series of tweets, said if Obidients fail to defy the order by staging a million man march, then their allegiance will become evident.

He wrote, “Now that IPOB has declared this Tuesday a sit at home day throughout the SE, it would be good for Peter Obi and his Obidients to stage a two million man match in every SE state, to demonstrate that they are not afraid of IPOB, and that they believe in one Nigeria!

“Every day, Obidients organise one thing or the other. If Tuesday, September 13, 2022 passes and Peter Obi and Obidients refuse to hold any event in the Southeast in defiance of IPOB’s sit at home order, then the rest of Nigeria will know where their allegiances are.”