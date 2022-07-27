Defence Minister Inaugurates Committee On DICON Revitalization

The Minister of Defence, Maj Gen Bashir Salihi Magashi has inaugurated a Committee to transform the Defence Industries Corperation of Nigeria (DICON) into a Military industrial complex, a self-sustaining venture and regulator of military kits production in Nigeria by private companies.

The Committee is to advice Government on how to transform the Corporation into vibrancy to compete with similar enterprises in Asia and Europe.

The Committee has as its Chairman, the Permanent Secretary, Dr. Ibrahim Abubakar Kana, mni. with members drawn from the private sector and other Ministries, Department and Agencies as well as the Defence Headquaters and the Tri Services.

In the same vein, the Committee is expected to show the operational mandate of the company with a view to recommending to Government the potential of the Corporation as a regulator of Military kits by private entrepreneur operating in Nigeria.

Gen. Magashi pointed out that President Muhammadu Buhari approved the restructuring of DICON as part of effort of succeeding in the reform of the Defence sector.

The chairman of the Committee and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Defence, Dr Ibrahim Abubarkar Kana commended the Defence Minister Major General Bashir Salihi Magashi for the unrelenting passion being exhibited towards the reform of the Defence sector.

Dr Kana assured that the Committee will do all it takes to deliver on the terms of reference assigned to it.

DICON was established in 1964 through an act of Parliament in the Nigerian National Assembly.