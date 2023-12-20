Defence Minister Hails Army Retirees for Sacrifice

The Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru Abubarkar has hailed retired and retiring officers of the Nigerian Army for their sacrifices and unwavering commitment to the nation’s stability and assured prompt payment of their pension.

The Defence Minister gave the assurance on Tuesday 19 December 2023 during a Regimental Dinner Night organized in honour of newly retired and retiring Nigerian Army senior officers at the Armed Forces Officers’ Mess Asokoro, Abuja. In the event one General, one Lieutenant General, 67 Major Generals and 44 Brigadier Generals bowed out of the Nigerian Army, after meritorious and dedicated service without blemish to the nation.

In his remarks,the minister urged the retirees to take a break and reflect appropriately on the next phase of life, assuring them of Government’s commitment to prompt payment of pensions of retired personnel. The Minister saluted the retirees and expressed the nation’s gratitude for their exemplary service, love for country and commended their spouses for their perseverance.

He charged members of the Armed Forces to remain loyal and sustain the culture of supporting democracy in Nigeria and across the shores adding that the disposition of the Armed Forces towards democracy had made it a shining example in West Africa and an influencer in the comity of nations.

The minister noted that the occasion provided Nigerian Army the opportunity to reflect on its service and profound dedication as demonstrated by the retired and retiring senior officers, adding that experiences and skills garnered while in service and respect for diversity, which has been their working principles throughout their career will provide them a veritable platform as they exit the service.

He noted that the Federal Government will continue to do all within its reach to improve the well- being of serving and retired petsonnel.

Speaking at the occasion, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja enjoined the retired senior officers to appreciate God and the Nigerian Army for a successful sojourn in the ‘noble profession of arms’ and attaining the point of meritorious disengagement from active service.

The COAS congratulated and appreciated the wives and families of the retired senior officers for their patience and support, while holding the home front.

Gen Lagbaja expressed gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the National Assembly and Defence Minister Badaru Abubakar for their untiring support to the Nigerian Army. He reaffirmed the unalloyed loyalty of the NA to the President and the nation in the discharge of its constitutional roles in defending the territorial integrity of Nigeria.

Delivering the vote of thanks on behalf of Retired Generals, Major General Victor Ezugwu thanked the COAS for the honour accorded them, pledging that they will remain good ambassadors of the Nigerian Army, even at retirement.

Highlights of the event were the presentation of record of service certificates and souvenirs to the retired and retiring senior officers and a loyal toast to the President, Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Dignitaries who graced the event include the Chairman Senate Committee on Army, Senator Abdulaziz Musa Yar’Adua, representatives of Service Chiefs and Inspector General of Police, immediate past Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor (rtd), immediate past Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya (rtd) and Chief of Defence Intelligence, Maj Gen Parker Undiandeye, Heads of Security Agencies and

the President Nigerian Army Officers’ Wives Association (NAOWA) Mrs Mariya Lagbaja, amongst several others.