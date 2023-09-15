Defence Minister Calls for Enhanced Security Collaboration with Japan

The Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar CON, mni, has urged for stronger security cooperation between Nigeria and Japan to bolster military collaboration and enhance security measures in both nations.

Minister Badaru made this appeal during a courtesy visit by the Japanese Ambassador to Nigeria, MATSUNAGA KAZUYASHI, at Ship House in Abuja on Thursday, September 14th, 2023.

Acknowledging Japan’s interest in Nigeria, Minister Badaru emphasized the need for increased collaboration to further enhance security in both countries. He suggested, “Let us work together in the same manner as we do in the Gulf of Guinea.”

Minister Badaru expressed gratitude for the Ambassador’s visit, highlighting its potential to facilitate more extensive engagement and security cooperation, ultimately contributing to the fight against insecurity in Nigeria.

Earlier in the meeting, Japanese Ambassador Matsunaga Kazuyoshi disclosed that the two nations have initiated plans to strengthen military cooperation with the goal of improving security in both countries.

He noted that the framework for military cooperation was discussed at a security forum held in Abuja, Nigeria, involving the National Defence College and the Japanese Maritime Self-Defence Force.

The Ambassador elaborated on the purpose of the Military Cooperation plan, emphasizing its role in enhancing security. He stated that the visit had spurred more robust and highly beneficial interactions between Nigeria’s Defence Forces and various institutions in the country.

Regarding the global challenge of terrorism, Ambassador Matsunaga emphasized its increasing globalization and the necessity for collective action. He stressed that both countries should collaborate closely in sharing information and intelligence, essential components in countering terrorist threats.

“Military cooperation and intelligence sharing are crucial elements in the fight against terrorism,” the Ambassador emphasized, underscoring the significance of collaborative efforts in combating this global menace.