Defence HQ Denies Receiving Coup Request

The military high command has refuted claims of being approached to disrupt the nation’s democratic framework.

On Friday, the Defence Headquarters expressed disapproval of remarks that called for the involvement of the Armed Forces in the nation’s democratic proceedings, citing concerns about inadequate welfare for troops across the various services.

Nevertheless, on Sunday, the DHQ, through a statement by Brig. Gen. Tukur Gusau, the Director of Defence Information, asserted that no formal request was ever made to the military to assume control of the government in the country.

It read, “The Defence Headquarters is concerned about false and disturbing social media reports twisted to state that the Armed Forces of Nigeria received a request to effect a change of leadership in the country.

“We want to use this opportunity to reiterate that the Armed Forces of Nigeria never received nor made such a declaration at any time to anyone or any group. We believe this statement came from those who do not wish the nation well. It is surely the wicked imagination of a few who are not happy with the progress and well-being of our dear country.

“The AFN is very comfortable with democracy and remains loyal to the President, Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. The military is always willing and ready to defend the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

He said the security operatives had launched a manhunt for those behind the report.

“We urge those peddling such falsehood to desist from such or face the law. The Military and indeed other security agencies are on the lookout for these agents of doom. We must all join hands to strengthen our democracy, “the statement added.